Lazydays (LAZY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Lazydays to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $322.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.10 million. Lazydays had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 51.92%. On average, analysts expect Lazydays to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LAZY stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $266.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50. Lazydays has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 259.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 60,803 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 41,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 231.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 22,523 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LAZY. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lazydays from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

