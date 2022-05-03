Lectra (OTC:LCTSF) Price Target Raised to €46.00 at Societe Generale

Lectra (OTC:LCTSF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Societe Generale from €44.00 ($46.32) to €46.00 ($48.42) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTC LCTSF opened at $44.06 on Friday. Lectra has a fifty-two week low of $38.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.06.

Get Lectra alerts:

Lectra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lectra SA designs smart industrial solutions for fashion, automotive, and furniture markets. The company's solutions include software, automated cutting equipment, and related services, which enable customers to automate and optimize product design, development, and manufacture of garments, car seats and interiors, airbags, and sofas, as well as to digitalize their processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lectra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lectra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.