Lendefi (LDFI) Market Cap Hits $458,647.13

Lendefi (LDFI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Lendefi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Lendefi has a total market capitalization of $458,647.13 and approximately $86.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lendefi has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 9,961,289,600 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,004,833 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

