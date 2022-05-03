LHC Group (LHCG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LHC Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $166.73 on Tuesday. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $223.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LHCG shares. William Blair downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

