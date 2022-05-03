Liberty Latin America (LILA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

In other news, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $393,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at $4,399,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 30,075 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 21,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on LILA shares. TheStreet cut Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

