Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.51

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.51 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 1272901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48.

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $885.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.62 million.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

