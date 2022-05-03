Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.75 EPS

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Littelfuse updated its Q2 guidance to $3.95-4.11 EPS.

LFUS traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,729. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $223.31 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 70.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 18.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.50.

About Littelfuse (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.