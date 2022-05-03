Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Shares Down 5.2%

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $98.64 and last traded at $99.42. 78,319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,522,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.84.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYV. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Kahan purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.10 per share, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,098,771 shares of company stock worth $123,832,278 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,743 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,813,000 after purchasing an additional 121,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,153,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,280,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

