Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Shares Down 5.2%

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $98.64 and last traded at $99.42. 78,319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,522,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.84.
A number of brokerages have commented on LYV. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.29.
In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Kahan purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.10 per share, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,098,771 shares of company stock worth $123,832,278 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,743 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,813,000 after purchasing an additional 121,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,153,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,280,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.
About Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
