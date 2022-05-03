Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.76) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.70) to GBX 60 ($0.75) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.55) to GBX 45 ($0.56) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.19.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 25.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.0696 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 12,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

