Lobstex Market Capitalization Tops $490,621.13 (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $490,621.13 and $6,412.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,490,345 coins and its circulating supply is 23,414,919 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

