Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $3.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $434.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,075. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $445.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

