Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.9% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $4,939,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,902,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $433.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,906. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

