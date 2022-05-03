Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.
LOGI opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.23. Logitech International has a one year low of $63.29 and a one year high of $140.17.
In other news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.
Logitech International Company Profile
Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.
