Lossless (LSS) Price Down 22.4% Over Last Week

Lossless (LSS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Lossless has a total market cap of $18.25 million and $1.15 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lossless has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00219709 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00039374 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.33 or 0.00429940 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,202.17 or 1.84795925 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

