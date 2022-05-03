LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE LXP opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 42.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after buying an additional 449,672 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 462.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 232,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 191,354 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,405,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,574,000 after buying an additional 101,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 89,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

