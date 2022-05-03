M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Short Interest Up 26.2% in April

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 240,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE MBAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. 167,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,318. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78. M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

