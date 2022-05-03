Maecenas Achieves Market Cap of $149,316.70 (ART)

Maecenas (ART) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Maecenas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maecenas has a market cap of $149,316.70 and $2.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maecenas has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maecenas Profile

ART is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

