Main Street Research LLC Cuts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Main Street Research LLC cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after acquiring an additional 947,858 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after purchasing an additional 417,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 102.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,231,000 after buying an additional 230,320 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 221.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,858,000 after buying an additional 226,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $59,185,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $401.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $392.59 and a 200-day moving average of $386.80. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.77 and a 52-week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

