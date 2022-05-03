Main Street Research LLC Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Main Street Research LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 112,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 21,608 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $19,680,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 49,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 21,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

AT&T stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 62,574,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,279,117. The company has a market capitalization of $138.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

