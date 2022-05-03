Main Street Research LLC Has $703,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Main Street Research LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Netflix by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.31.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,776,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,213,501. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.60 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

