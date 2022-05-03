Main Street Research LLC Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Main Street Research LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Argus raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

WFC traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $44.16. 21,383,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,374,691. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $41.47 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

