Main Street Research LLC Sells 2,399 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Main Street Research LLC lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.78. 10,971,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,876,680. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.56.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 14.87%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

