Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Manitowoc’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:MTW traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.81. 195,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,319. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $486.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Manitowoc by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.
About Manitowoc
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
