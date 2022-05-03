Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Manitowoc’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:MTW traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.81. 195,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,319. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $486.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Manitowoc by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Manitowoc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

