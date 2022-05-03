Marathon Capital Management Acquires New Shares in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 156,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $599,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $6,910,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DocGo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DocGo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

DocGo stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,609. DocGo Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

