Marathon Capital Management Buys 222 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 3,633,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,691 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,766 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 462.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 846,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,659,000 after purchasing an additional 696,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,099,000 after purchasing an additional 631,566 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC traded up $2.12 on Tuesday, reaching $169.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,611. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.10 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.05 and a 200-day moving average of $198.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

