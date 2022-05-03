Marathon Capital Management Has $658,000 Stock Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Marathon Capital Management trimmed its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,535 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 361.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 474,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,854. The firm has a market cap of $447.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $52.18.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TPI Composites (Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.