Marathon Capital Management Invests $576,000 in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 582,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 44,143 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 20,162 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.91. 230,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,455. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

