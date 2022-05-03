Marathon Capital Management Sells 198 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Marathon Capital Management lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.9% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.07.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.60. 5,594,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,099,138. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.01. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $264.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 166.34%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

