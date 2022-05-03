Marathon Capital Management Sells 2,850 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Marathon Capital Management lessened its stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management owned approximately 0.43% of CECO Environmental worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 106.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 9.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 13,087 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $76,820.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $100,114. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CECE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 86,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,790. The firm has a market cap of $165.78 million, a P/E ratio of 157.72, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.47. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $9.16.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CECE shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on CECO Environmental in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

