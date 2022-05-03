Marathon Capital Management Sells 3,202 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Marathon Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,399,000 after buying an additional 1,217,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after buying an additional 957,284 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,917,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,903,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,110,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,767,000 after buying an additional 474,640 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,136,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,550. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.61.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.66%.

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

