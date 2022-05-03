Marathon Capital Management Trims Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Marathon Capital Management lessened its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises about 2.4% of Marathon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 2,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,764,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $6.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.53. 2,207,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,981. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 149.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

