Markel (NYSE:MKL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1,470.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Markel Corporation outperformed the industry in a year. The insurer strives to grow via acquisitions and organic initiatives as these not only diversify and strengthen its portfolio but also expand its international footprint. Solid performance at Insurance and Reinsurance segments should drive premiums. Markel stands to benefit from its niche focus and effective management of insurance risk. The company is banking on the strength of its underwriting, investment and Markel Ventures operations, which position it well for long-term growth. The company boasts a sturdy capital position, which enables it to deploy capital effectively. However, increasing expenses could put strain on margin expansion. Also, exposure to catastrophe loss induces underwriting volatility. High debt level raises financial risk for the company.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,506.67.

Markel stock opened at $1,348.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,400.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Markel has a one year low of $1,155.00 and a one year high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Markel will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total value of $2,229,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Security Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.4% during the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 2,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

