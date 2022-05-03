Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the March 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 519,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 90,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 233.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,865 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

MRKR opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. Marker Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

Marker Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

