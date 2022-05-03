Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,373 shares of company stock worth $3,677,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.04. 4,132,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,501. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.91.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

