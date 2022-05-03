MAS Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,744 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.92. 2,369,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,151. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $70.84 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

