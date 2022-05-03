MAS Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,788 iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.52. 1,385,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,551. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $108.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.52.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.