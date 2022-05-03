MAS Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 87,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,079,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 7.4% of MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.69. 7,243,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,217,447. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $94.64 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

