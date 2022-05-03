MAS Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of MAS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.98. 832,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,518. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.92 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

