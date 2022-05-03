MAS Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,215 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36,421.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,059,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 15,018,014 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,119,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,424,000 after purchasing an additional 147,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after purchasing an additional 545,431 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,614,000 after purchasing an additional 257,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,232,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.96. 602,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,810. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.93 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

