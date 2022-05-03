MAS Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 27,870 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of MAS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.21. The company had a trading volume of 590,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,050. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.08. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

