MAS Advisors LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT)

MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. MAS Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.87% of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SENT. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,101,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SENT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.66. 1,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,869. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60.

