MAS Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.38. 871,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,319. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.45.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.