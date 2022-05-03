MAS Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of MAS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.89. 2,985,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,713,434. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.99. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.