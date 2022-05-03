Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 326,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,060 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $22,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Masco by 551.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Masco by 28.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 450.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,331 shares of company stock worth $3,911,613 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAS stock opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.91.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

