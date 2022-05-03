Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.07% of Masimo worth $11,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Masimo by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Shares of MASI stock traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $117.32. 5,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,955. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.56. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $112.07 and a 1-year high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

