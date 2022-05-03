Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Masimo updated its Q2 guidance to $1.13-1.25 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.46-4.73 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $117.97. 938,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,511. Masimo has a 12 month low of $112.07 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.85. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.
Masimo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
