Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Announces Earnings Results

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Masonite International stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.67. 236,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,531. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.00. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $72.86 and a 52 week high of $131.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

A number of research firms have commented on DOOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Masonite International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

