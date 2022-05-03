Matson (NYSE:MATX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE MATX traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.36. 687,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,694. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.04. Matson has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $125.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get Matson alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 5.55%.

In related news, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $541,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John P. Lauer sold 12,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $1,326,015.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,297. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Matson by 41.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Matson by 947.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,609 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Matson by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Matson by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Matson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.