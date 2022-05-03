McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,595 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.04.

MCD stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,562,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,411. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $181.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.36.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 135.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

