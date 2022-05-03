Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $146.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

MEDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $137.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $231.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.41.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 7.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Medpace by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

